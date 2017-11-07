Trust is a key component in peer platform markets (PPMs). In 2016, the OECD’s Committee on Consumer Policy (CCP) produced a report on Protecting consumers in peer platform markets: Exploring the issues. The 2016 report examined a number of the mechanisms that peer platforms have themselves developed to help engender trust in and use of their services (e.g. initiatives such as ratings and reviews) and raised a set of questions for further research and reflection. In order to understand better the role and drivers of consumer trust in PPMs, the CCP conducted an online survey of 10 000 consumers across ten OECD member countries. This report discusses the findings of that survey.
Trust in peer platform markets
Consumer survey findings
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
