Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trust and its determinants

Evidence from the Trustlab experiment
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/869ef2ec-en
Authors
Fabrice Murtin, Lara Fleischer, Vincent Siegerink, Arnstein Aassve, Yann Algan, Romina Boarini, Santiago González, Zsuzsanna Lonti, Gianluca Grimalda, Rafael Hortala Vallve, Soonhee Kim, David Lee, Louis Putterman, Conal Smith
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Murtin, F. et al. (2018), “Trust and its determinants: Evidence from the Trustlab experiment”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2018/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/869ef2ec-en.
Go to top