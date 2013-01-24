The growing rate of obesity is one of the most significant health trends in OECD countries and increasingly, in Brazil, Russia, India and China, the “BRIC” countries. Perhaps surprisingly, this health trend is also strongly linked to lower educational attainment – both as a cause and as an effect.
The weight of nations
Policy paper
Trends Shaping Education Spotlights
Abstract
