Love & let live

The expansion of school-based sexuality education in most countries has taken place with a strong focus on conveying information about sexual and reproductive health. While this is important so too is addressing the actual social contexts where relationships develop and the normalcy of pleasurable sexual and affective encounters. This is not only aligned with the rights and best interest of children and adolescents, it is also a more effective way to improve sexual and reproductive health outcomes for all.

A positive and inclusive approach to sexuality education that addresses the actual social contexts of sex and relationships is assertive of the rights, dignity and safety of all individuals, irrespectively of their physical and intellectual ability, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation and sex characteristics.