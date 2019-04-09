Good health is a benefit in many domains, such as work, studies or social relationships. Fostering a sound knowledge on healthy habits and the implications of risk-taking behaviours is a key to shaping societies with healthier lifestyles.
A healthy mind in a healthy body
Policy paper
Trends Shaping Education Spotlights
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper30 November 2021
-
Policy paper8 June 2021
-
Policy paper10 December 2020
-
Policy paper5 May 2020
-
Policy paper26 March 2020
-
Policy paper13 February 2020
-
Policy paper18 June 2019
-
Policy paper17 September 2018
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024