All the lonely people

Everyone feels lonely some of the time. However, chronic loneliness can impair learning, affect physical and mental health, and is even linked to early death. Loneliness is thus not only a personal matter; it is a public health concern.

Schools provide spaces and opportunities for friendships. By bringing together students from different backgrounds, education can help forge connections across social groups, strengthen social skills and provide access to activities that are meaningful over a lifetime. It can also build skills needed to prevent or break the negative thought processes associated with chronic loneliness.