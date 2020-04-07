Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trends in water-related technological innovation

Insights from patent data
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/821c01f2-en
Authors
Xavier Leflaive, Ben Krieble, Harry Smythe
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Leflaive, X., B. Krieble and H. Smythe (2020), “Trends in water-related technological innovation: Insights from patent data”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 161, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/821c01f2-en.
Go to top