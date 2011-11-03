Skip to main content
Trends in Top Incomes and their Tax Policy Implications

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3h0v004jf-en
Authors
Stephen Matthews
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Matthews, S. (2011), “Trends in Top Incomes and their Tax Policy Implications”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3h0v004jf-en.
