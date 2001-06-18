Skip to main content
Trends in Immigration and Economic Consequences

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/553515678780
Authors
Jonathan Coppel, Jean-Christophe Dumont, Ignazio Visco
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Coppel, J., J. Dumont and I. Visco (2001), “Trends in Immigration and Economic Consequences”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 284, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/553515678780.
