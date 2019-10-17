Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trends in economic inactivity across the OECD

The importance of the local dimension and a spotlight on the United Kingdom
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cd51acab-en
Authors
Jonathan Barr, Elena Magrini, Michela Meghnagi
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Barr, J., E. Magrini and M. Meghnagi (2019), “Trends in economic inactivity across the OECD: The importance of the local dimension and a spotlight on the United Kingdom”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2019/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cd51acab-en.
Go to top