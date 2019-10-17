As unemployment rates have reached historical lows across many OECD countries, it is important to focus on the economically inactive – that is people who are neither in a job nor seeking work. This paper reviews recent trends in economic inactivity across the OECD, focusing on places and people. The paper demonstrates the importance of moving beyond national averages to understand which regions and cities have higher levels of economic inactivity. It then looks at regional economic inactivity trends across cities in the United Kingdom (UK).
Trends in economic inactivity across the OECD
The importance of the local dimension and a spotlight on the United Kingdom
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
