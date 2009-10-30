Transport Energy and CO2 : Moving towards Sustainability

2

Car ownership is set to triple by 2050, trucking activity will double and air travel could increase fourfold. This book examines how to enable mobility without accelerating climate change. It finds that if we change the way we travel, adopt technologies to improve vehicle efficiency and shift to low-COfuels, we can move onto a different pathway where transport COemissions by 2050 are far below current levels, at costs that are lower than many assume.