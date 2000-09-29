Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Transport Benchmarking

Methodologies, Applications and Data Needs
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264187832-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (2000), Transport Benchmarking: Methodologies, Applications and Data Needs, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264187832-en.
Go to top