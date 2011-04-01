The world has been changing so fast that educational systems have not had time to keep pace. We therefore need to rethink, renew and modernise our schools, as well as develop a new educational experience for children. In order to do this, it is crucial that we devise a new approach to developing our educational systems. This article proposes a novel way of generating new ideas, based on empirical knowledge.
Transforming Pedagogical Ethos into an Effective Learning Environment
Working paper
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Abstract
