This paper is the result of a joint effort of OECD/DAC and LenCD to assemble the critical messages about training and learning that are emerging from the current international scrutiny of training and capacity development. It synthesises current wisdom on the topic, and offers a sense of direction on where the debate is going, particularly in terms of approaches to capacity development interventions at country and field levels. The paper is written primarily for the demand side, i.e. those in the South who request and/or are beneficiaries of capacity development activities, together with Northern donor institutions who commission and pay for the activities.
Training and Beyond: Seeking Better Practices for Capacity Development
Working paper
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
17 April 2024
-
Working paper22 December 2023
-
22 December 2023
-
5 June 2023
-
5 May 2023
-
Working paper5 December 2022
-
-
31 July 2022
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
-
-
-