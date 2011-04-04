Training and Beyond: Seeking Better Practices for Capacity Development

This paper is the result of a joint effort of OECD/DAC and LenCD to assemble the critical messages about training and learning that are emerging from the current international scrutiny of training and capacity development. It synthesises current wisdom on the topic, and offers a sense of direction on where the debate is going, particularly in terms of approaches to capacity development interventions at country and field levels. The paper is written primarily for the demand side, i.e. those in the South who request and/or are beneficiaries of capacity development activities, together with Northern donor institutions who commission and pay for the activities.