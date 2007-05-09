This report draws on key findings and recommendations emerging from available donor evaluation reports, assesses factors that have contributed to the success (or failure) of past programmes, and provides guidance for enhancing the effectiveness and impact of future trade-related assistance. It provides a timely input to the ongoing discussions amongst the aid and trade communities on effectively designing and delivering “aid for trade” as a complement to the Doha Development Agenda.
Trade-Related Assistance
What Do Recent Evaluations Tell Us?
Report
The Development Dimension
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
14 February 2024
-
9 December 2021
-
29 June 2021
-
Report8 September 2020
-
31 August 2020
-
23 June 2020
-
30 April 2020
-
27 November 2019
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
17 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
-
-