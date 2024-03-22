Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trade Policies in a Global Context

Technical Specifications of the Rural/Urban-North/South (RUNS) Applied General Equilibrium Model
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/102708577135
Authors
Jean-Marc Burniaux, Dominique van der Mensbrugghe
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Burniaux, J. and D. van der Mensbrugghe (1991), “Trade Policies in a Global Context: Technical Specifications of the Rural/Urban-North/South (RUNS) Applied General Equilibrium Model”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 48, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/102708577135.
Go to top