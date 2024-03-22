Trade Policies in a Global Context

The Rural/Urban-North/South Model (RUNS) is a global applied general equilibrium model, with a focus on agriculture. RUNS was initially developed in the early 1980's and has been used throughout the 1980's to provide analyses of world agricultural trends and agricultural policies. Amongst other things, RUNS was used to provide background analyses for several World Bank World Development Reports. RUNS is now integrated into the Development Centre's 1990-1992 programme on Developing Country Agriculture and International Economic Trends, under the direction of Ian Goldin.

This paper provides an updated full technical specification of the RUNS model. It replaces and revises Technical Paper 33 which documented the model structure as of December 1990. Parts I and II of the paper provide an introduction and a general description of the model and is intended for a broad audience. Part III provides a detailed description of each block of the RUNS model, including a full set of model ...