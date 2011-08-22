Skip to main content
Trade Facilitation Indicators

The Impact on Trade Costs
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg6nk654hmr-en
Authors
Evdokia Moïsé, Thomas Orliac, Peter Minor
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Moïsé, E., T. Orliac and P. Minor (2011), “Trade Facilitation Indicators: The Impact on Trade Costs”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 118, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg6nk654hmr-en.
