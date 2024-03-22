Skip to main content
Trade and Pollution Linkages

Piecemeal Reform and Optimal Intervention
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/454671040074
Authors
John Beghin, David Roland-Holst, Dominique van der Mensbrugghe
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Beghin, J., D. Roland-Holst and D. van der Mensbrugghe (1994), “Trade and Pollution Linkages: Piecemeal Reform and Optimal Intervention”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 99, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/454671040074.
