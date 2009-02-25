Skip to main content
Towards Harmonised Bilateral Trade Data for Inter-Country Input-Output Analyses: Statistical Issues

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/226023512638
Authors
Dong Guo, Colin Webb, Norihiko Yamano
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Guo, D., C. Webb and N. Yamano (2009), “Towards Harmonised Bilateral Trade Data for Inter-Country Input-Output Analyses: Statistical Issues”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2009/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/226023512638.
