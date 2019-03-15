Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Towards Green Growth in Emerging Market Economies

Evidence from Environmental Performance Reviews
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d5e5b5d7-en
Authors
Ivana Capozza, Rachel Samson
Tags
OECD Green Growth Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Capozza, I. and R. Samson (2019), “Towards Green Growth in Emerging Market Economies: Evidence from Environmental Performance Reviews”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2019/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d5e5b5d7-en.
Go to top