Towards Green Growth in Emerging Market Economies

This paper provides a cross-country review of progress towards green growth in selected emerging market economies that are members or partners of the OECD. It draws on the country studies conducted within the OECD Environmental Performance Review Programme for Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, South Africa and Turkey between 2013 and 2019. It presents the main achievements in the countries reviewed, along with common trends and policy challenges. It provides insights into the effectiveness and efficiency of green growth policy frameworks and measures, which may provide useful lessons for other OECD and partner countries.