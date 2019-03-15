This paper provides a cross-country review of progress towards green growth in selected emerging market economies that are members or partners of the OECD. It draws on the country studies conducted within the OECD Environmental Performance Review Programme for Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, South Africa and Turkey between 2013 and 2019. It presents the main achievements in the countries reviewed, along with common trends and policy challenges. It provides insights into the effectiveness and efficiency of green growth policy frameworks and measures, which may provide useful lessons for other OECD and partner countries.
Towards Green Growth in Emerging Market Economies
Evidence from Environmental Performance Reviews
Working paper
OECD Green Growth Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper20 November 2023
-
Working paper27 May 2022
-
Working paper15 March 2021
-
31 January 2020
-
Working paper31 January 2020
-
31 January 2020
-
Working paper2 April 2019
-
Working paper29 March 2019
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
30 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
29 May 2024
-
Report28 May 2024