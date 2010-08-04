Skip to main content
Towards Global Carbon Pricing

Direct and Indirect Linking of Carbon Markets
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km975t0cfr8-en
Rob Dellink, Stéphanie Jamet, Jean Château, Romain Duval
OECD Environment Working Papers
Dellink, R. et al. (2010), “Towards Global Carbon Pricing: Direct and Indirect Linking of Carbon Markets”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km975t0cfr8-en.
