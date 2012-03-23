Toward a More Efficient and Innovative Electricity Sector in Russia

Russia is in the process of one of the most ambitious electricity sector reforms ever undertaken, reflecting the importance of an efficient and reliable electricity sector for promoting economic activity, growth and community prosperity. However, the outcome remains uncertain at this stage. Electricity reform is entering a critical phase in Russia. Hence, the IEA is updating its original work [Russian Electricity Reform: Emerging Challenges and Opportunities, see http://www.iea.org/textbase/nppdf/free/archives/russianelec.pdf].

The new study will outline trends and progress since 2005, and will examine the key remaining challenges drawing on the experience of IEA member countries to inform the analysis as appropriate. It is being undertaken in consultation with key Russian stakeholders to ensure the analysis reflects a sound, evidence-based understanding of the key issues.

This paper outlines some key issues and preliminary views emerging from IEA analysis and consultations to date, and is provided to facilitate more effective consultation and dialogue with key stakeholders. The IEA would welcome comments on the issues and questions raised in this document, or any other observations stakeholders may wish to raise that may be of relevance to this study.

