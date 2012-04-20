Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Thermodynamic Sorption Modelling in Support of Radioactive Waste Disposal Safety Cases

NEA Sorption Project Phase III
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264177826-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2012), Thermodynamic Sorption Modelling in Support of Radioactive Waste Disposal Safety Cases: NEA Sorption Project Phase III, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264177826-en.
Go to top