Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Wage Premium on Tertiary Education

New Estimates for 21 OECD Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/033568367526
Authors
Hubert Strauss, Christine de la Maisonneuve
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Strauss, H. and C. de la Maisonneuve (2007), “The Wage Premium on Tertiary Education: New Estimates for 21 OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 589, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/033568367526.
Go to top