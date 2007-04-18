Skip to main content
The Visible Hand of China in Latin America

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264028388-en
OECD Development Centre
Development Centre Studies
Edited by Javier Santiso
Santiso, J. (ed.) (2007), The Visible Hand of China in Latin America, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264028388-en.
