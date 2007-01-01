Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Usual Suspects

A Primer on Investment Banks' Recommendations and Emerging Markets
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/243333743053
Authors
Sebastián Nieto Parra, Javier Santiso
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Nieto Parra, S. and J. Santiso (2007), “The Usual Suspects: A Primer on Investment Banks' Recommendations and Emerging Markets”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 258, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/243333743053.
Go to top