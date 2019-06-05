Skip to main content
The use of revenues from carbon pricing

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3cb265e4-en
Authors
Melanie Marten, Kurt van Dender
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Marten, M. and K. van Dender (2019), “The use of revenues from carbon pricing”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 43, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3cb265e4-en.
