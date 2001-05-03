Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Uruguay Round Agreement on Agriculture

An Evaluation of its Implementation in OECD Countries
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264192188-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), The Uruguay Round Agreement on Agriculture: An Evaluation of its Implementation in OECD Countries, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264192188-en.
Go to top