The Trade and Trade Policy Implications of Different Policy Responses to Societal Concerns

Societal concerns as they pertain to farming activities play an important role today in the development of national policies. How such concerns are perceived varies from one society to another as do the policy responses (economic instruments and regulations) that governments put in place. These policy responses have in turn implications for trade and international relations. This study examines a number of issues that are part of the current debate and how these are addressed at the domestic level as well as within the framework of applicable provisions of WTO agreements.