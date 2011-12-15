Skip to main content
The Territorial Dimension of the European Social Fund

A Local Approach for Local Jobs?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h5zbbdb41-en
Authors
Cristina Martinez-Fernandez, Pawel Chorazy, Tamara Weyman, Monika Gawron
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

Martinez-Fernandez, C. et al. (2011), “The Territorial Dimension of the European Social Fund: A Local Approach for Local Jobs?”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2011/23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h5zbbdb41-en.
