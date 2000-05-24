Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Tax System in Norway

Past Reforms and Future Challenges
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/630052088314
Authors
Paul van den Noord
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

van den Noord, P. (2000), “The Tax System in Norway: Past Reforms and Future Challenges”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 244, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/630052088314.
Go to top