The Tax Policy Landscape Five Years after the Crisis

The height of the economic and financial crisis is now well past, but its aftermath remains wide-ranging, with many OECD countries still some way from restoring strong and sustainable economic growth. Even before the Great Recession OECD economies faced a range of challenges, most notably from globalisation, but also other challenges such as climates change, growing inequality and population ageing. Against this background, this paper discusses how tax policies have responded to fiscal and macroeconomic developments over the past five years and these longer-term structural economic developments.