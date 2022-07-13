Skip to main content
The state of the field of computational thinking in early childhood education

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3354387a-en
Authors
Marina Umaschi Bers, Amanda Strawhacker, Amanda Sullivan
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bers, M., A. Strawhacker and A. Sullivan (2022), “The state of the field of computational thinking in early childhood education”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 274, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3354387a-en.
