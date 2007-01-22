After analogue TV signals are switched off with the shift to digital transmission (analogue switchoff), a significant amount of spectrum bandwidth is expected to be freed-up, potentially making it available for other applications rather than replicating the similar quality analogue TV programmes (spectrum dividend). This paper discusses spectrum management issues in relation to digitalisation of terrestrial television broadcasting (digital switchover).
The Spectrum Dividend
Spectrum Management Issues
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
