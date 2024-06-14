Skip to main content
The Saving Behaviour of Japanese Households

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/185775871353
Authors
Kenichi Kawasaki
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Kawasaki, K. (1990), “The Saving Behaviour of Japanese Households”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 73, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/185775871353.
