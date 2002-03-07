Skip to main content
The Role of Exit and Entry in Australian Productivity Growth

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/340288838242
Authors
Dean Parham
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Parham, D. (2002), “The Role of Exit and Entry in Australian Productivity Growth”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2002/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/340288838242.
