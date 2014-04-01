Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The role of discriminatory social institutions in female South-South migration

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/45d3a024-en
Authors
Gaëlle Ferrant, Michele Tuccio, Estelle Loiseau, Keiko Nowacka
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ferrant, G. et al. (2014), The role of discriminatory social institutions in female South-South migration, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/45d3a024-en.
Go to top