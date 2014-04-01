The role of discriminatory social institutions in female South-South migration

Using data from the Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI), this issues paper finds that discriminatory social institutions play a role in shaping South-South migration decisions and destinations. The paper starts by providing an overview of trends and drivers of female migration, and then explores the potential impact of levels of gender inequality in origin countries on women’s destination choices. The next section explores the role of discriminatory social institutions in origin countries on female South-South migration, while the last section focuses on the role of such discrimination in destination countries. The paper concludes by presenting the policy implications of this analysis.