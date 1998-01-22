Skip to main content
The Role and Responsibility of the Sponsor in the Application of the Principles of GLP

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264078734-en
OECD
OECD Series on Principles of Good Laboratory Practice and Compliance Monitoring

OECD (1998), The Role and Responsibility of the Sponsor in the Application of the Principles of GLP, OECD Series on Principles of Good Laboratory Practice and Compliance Monitoring, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264078734-en.
