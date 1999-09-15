This document defines the roles and responsibilities of the Study Director in Good Laboratory Practice studies.
The Role and Responsibilities of the Study Director in GLP Studies
Report
OECD Series on Principles of Good Laboratory Practice and Compliance Monitoring
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 July 2022
-
Report20 September 2021
-
20 September 2021
-
-
-
19 April 2018
-
11 September 2016
-
Related publications
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024