The fifth generation of wireless networks, 5G, represents an evolutionary process of previous generations of wireless networks (i.e. 2G, 3G, and 4G). This next generation of wireless technology is intended to provide 20 Gbps download speeds and latency of one millisecond (i.e. download speeds 200 times faster and one-tenth the latency of current 4G networks). This report examines what the future of 5G could mean for communication markets in terms of investment, good practices in spectrum management, competition, coverage and meeting the increasing requirements of the digital transformation. Case studies from OECD countries are the focus of the report, approaching the issue from a two-fold perspective: 5G national strategies, and technological trials. The report also explores how 5G may represent a paradigm shift, as it is the first standard conceived with the Internet of Things (IoT) world in mind, where different connected devices have diverse network requirements.
The road to 5G networks
Experience to date and future developments
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Working paper24 October 2022
-
20 October 2022
-
Working paper12 October 2022
-
Working paper20 July 2022
-
20 December 2021
-
Working paper24 September 2021