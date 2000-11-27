The Road from Kyoto: Current CO2 and Transport Policies in the IEA

More than 27% of total carbon dioxide emissions in OECD countries is produced by the transport sector, and there are still few signs that transportation energy use is peaking. Without new action, the prospects for reductions in CO2 emissions from this sector look bleak. This report reviews transport-related CO2 abatement policies in six IEA countries: Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. The report focuses on past, recent and potential future policies and the policy context in each country. It provides a comprehensive description of selected key policy elements. A separate IEA report, which will be published early next year, will offer quantitative estimates of a major element in transport climate-change policy – the potential for reducing CO2 emissions by improving the fuel efficiency of passenger cars.