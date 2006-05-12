Skip to main content
The Rise of China and India

What's in it for Africa?
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264024427-en
Authors
Andrea Goldstein, Nicolas Pinaud, Helmut Reisen, Xiaobao Chen
Tags
Development Centre Studies
Cite this content as:

Goldstein, A. et al. (2006), The Rise of China and India: What's in it for Africa?, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264024427-en.
