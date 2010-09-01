Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Renminbi and Poor-Country Growth

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7rqvspj8r-en
Authors
Christopher Garroway, Burcu Hacibedel, Helmut Reisen, Edouard Turkisch
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Garroway, C. et al. (2010), “The Renminbi and Poor-Country Growth”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 292, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7rqvspj8r-en.
Go to top