Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Problems and Prospects Faced by Pay-As-You-Go Pension Systems

A Case Study of Greece
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/286670310381
Authors
Paul Mylonas, Christine de la Maisonneuve
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Mylonas, P. and C. de la Maisonneuve (1999), “The Problems and Prospects Faced by Pay-As-You-Go Pension Systems: A Case Study of Greece”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 215, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/286670310381.
Go to top