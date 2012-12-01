Skip to main content
The Power of Radical Islamist Ideas in Fragile States in Parts of Sub-Saharan Africa

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49dffw7r7d-en
Authors
Abdelkérim Ousman
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ousman, A. (2012), “The Power of Radical Islamist Ideas in Fragile States in Parts of Sub-Saharan Africa”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 8, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49dffw7r7d-en.
