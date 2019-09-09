Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The potential of tax microdata for tax policy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d2283b8e-en
Authors
Seán Kennedy
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kennedy, S. (2019), “The potential of tax microdata for tax policy”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 45, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d2283b8e-en.
Go to top