Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The potential economic impact of Brexit on the Netherlands

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/20cb5ddc-en
Authors
Donal Smith, Christine Arriola, Caitlyn Carrico, Frank van Tongeren
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Smith, D. et al. (2018), “The potential economic impact of Brexit on the Netherlands”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1518, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/20cb5ddc-en.
Go to top