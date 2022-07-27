Skip to main content
The potential contribution of Ukrainian refugees to the labour force in European host countries

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e88a6a55-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine
OECD (2022), “The potential contribution of Ukrainian refugees to the labour force in European host countries”, OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e88a6a55-en.
