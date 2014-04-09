Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Political Economy of Property Tax Reform

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5pzvzv6r7-en
Authors
Enid Slack, Richard M Bird
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Slack, E. and R. Bird (2014), “The Political Economy of Property Tax Reform”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5pzvzv6r7-en.
Go to top