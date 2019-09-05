This report analyses different models for how operators may provide access to communication services over the next five to ten years. To that end, it analyses leading-edge demand and examines the type of companies that serve this demand. It then clusters and compares different categories of operators. These include traditional (vertically integrated) mobile and fixed broadband providers; (vertically integrated) cable operators; wholesale-only operators (utility); wireline wholesale-only providers; wireless wholesale-only providers; and (terminal) equipment and online service providers. The report outlines the most important developments in these categories before signalling emerging technologies that may influence operators in the future. It concludes by comparing different types of operators against policy objectives.
The operators and their future
The state of play and emerging business models
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
